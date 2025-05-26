Author Mack Antonio Glover’s New Book, “Jesus: ‘A Black Extraterrestrial Being’ And Our DNA Connection to the Orion/Sirius Star System,” Explores Christ’s True Teachings
Recent release “Jesus: ‘A Black Extraterrestrial Being’ And Our DNA Connection to the Orion/Sirius Star System” from Page Publishing author Mack Antonio Glover is a compelling and thought-provoking read that reclaims the lost teachings of Jesus, challenging the influence of the Apostle Paul’s writings while inviting readers to reconnect with divine truths.
Lanshing, IL, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mack Antonio Glover has completed his new book, “Jesus: ‘A Black Extraterrestrial Being’ And Our DNA Connection to the Orion/Sirius Star System”: a powerful read that aims to challenge modern-day religious teachings and reclaim the true message of Christ through spiritual science and wisdom.
“This Book Is Basically about Uncovering The Lies that's been spread Worldwide about The Messiah Jesus,” writes Glover. “And instead of being TAUGHT The Gospel ‘OF’ Jesus & what JESUS said, we've been given The Gospel ‘ABOUT’ Jesus & what PAUL said, which is none other than what's called, The Pauline Doctrine. In Revelations 2:4, JESUS said to The Church ‘Nevertheless, I have somewhat against thee, because you have gotten AWAY, from My 1st works & my 1st Love, KNOW from where you have fallen (That Pauline Doctrine) REPENT of THAT, & go BACK to MY 1st works & My 1st Love,’ which IS, The Kingdom Is WITHIN, (Meditation to reconnect to The SOURCE of your own Being) & The Science of Creation, by what you THINK, what you SAY & what you DO. He was Teaching Us that WE are The CREATORS of Our Lives so from now on, be CAREFUL of what YOU are Creating. Now GO, & Sin no more. EVERYTHING Paui Said & Did that Jesus Did NOT Say & Do, Is The PAULINE Doctrine & NOT Jesus's Doctrine.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mack Antonio Glover’s enthralling series will resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as not only a vital tool to better understand Christ’s message that has become altered throughout the years by religious institutes, but also as a clarion call to personal, spiritual awakening.
