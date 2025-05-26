Author Mack Antonio Glover’s New Book, “Jesus: ‘A Black Extraterrestrial Being’ And Our DNA Connection to the Orion/Sirius Star System,” Explores Christ’s True Teachings

Recent release “Jesus: ‘A Black Extraterrestrial Being’ And Our DNA Connection to the Orion/Sirius Star System” from Page Publishing author Mack Antonio Glover is a compelling and thought-provoking read that reclaims the lost teachings of Jesus, challenging the influence of the Apostle Paul’s writings while inviting readers to reconnect with divine truths.