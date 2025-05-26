Author Kaedyon Thompson Kiss M’s New Book, "My Cook Book," is a Collection of Mouthwatering Recipes Designed to Make Life Easier for All Readers
Recent release “My Cook Book” from Page Publishing author Kaedyon Thompson Kiss M. is an assortment of unique and easy-to-follow recipes for all readers to make delicious meals that make their lives easier.
Lauderdale Lakes, FL, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kaedyon Thompson Kiss M., author of “Single Mom Deciple,” has completed her new book, “My Cook Book”: an exciting, one-of-a-kind cookbook featuring simple recipes bursting with flavor and nutrition.
Author Kaedyon Thompson resides in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, with her family. In her spare time, she loves writing short stories about her past. She is a Christian woman who does not like to see people struggle, especially single parents.
Published by Page Publishing, Kaedyon Thompson Kiss M.’s inspiring cookbook encourages readers to try new recipes, including Pot Roast Chicken Stuffed with Sweet Potatoes and Spinach, Pot Roast Chicken Breast Stuffed with Sweet-and-Sour Mushroom, Spinach, and Carrot, Steamed Fish Cooked with Coconut Milk and Celery, Pumpkin and Cho Juice, and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “My Cook Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
