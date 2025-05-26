Author Josue Rios’s New Book, "Thoughts of a Schizophrenic Mind," is a Compelling Series of Poems Offering Insight Into the Might of Someone with Schizophrenia

Recent release “Thoughts of a Schizophrenic Mind” from Page Publishing author Josue Rios is a captivating series of poems that explores what living with schizophrenia can be like. Based upon his own experiences, Rios shares his writings in the hope of connecting with others who face similar struggles, while helping to break down stigmas surrounding mental illness.