Author Josue Rios’s New Book, "Thoughts of a Schizophrenic Mind," is a Compelling Series of Poems Offering Insight Into the Might of Someone with Schizophrenia
Recent release “Thoughts of a Schizophrenic Mind” from Page Publishing author Josue Rios is a captivating series of poems that explores what living with schizophrenia can be like. Based upon his own experiences, Rios shares his writings in the hope of connecting with others who face similar struggles, while helping to break down stigmas surrounding mental illness.
New York, NY, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Josue Rios, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2016, has completed his new book, “Thoughts of a Schizophrenic Mind”: a poignant and gripping assortment of poems that highlights the struggles that those living with schizophrenia can often face.
In “Thoughts of a Schizophrenic Mind,” author Josue Rios takes readers on a journey through his mind with a collection of skillfully written poetry. Each poem sheds light on the thoughts of a schizophrenic mind while captivating readers of all backgrounds with relatable life experiences.
Published by Page Publishing, Josue Rios’s enthralling series is shared with the author’s hope of serving as an inspiration for anyone who is facing similar struggles with schizophrenia or any other mental illness, helping them to know they are not defined by their challenges but by the choices they make each and every day.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Thoughts of a Schizophrenic Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In “Thoughts of a Schizophrenic Mind,” author Josue Rios takes readers on a journey through his mind with a collection of skillfully written poetry. Each poem sheds light on the thoughts of a schizophrenic mind while captivating readers of all backgrounds with relatable life experiences.
Published by Page Publishing, Josue Rios’s enthralling series is shared with the author’s hope of serving as an inspiration for anyone who is facing similar struggles with schizophrenia or any other mental illness, helping them to know they are not defined by their challenges but by the choices they make each and every day.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Thoughts of a Schizophrenic Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories