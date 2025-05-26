Author JJ LaBelle’s New Book, “Break a Link!” is a Powerful Guide Designed to Help Readers Break the Chains of Their Past and Today to Form a Closer Bond with Jesus

Recent release “Break a Link! Breaking the chains binding us from having a deeper life in Jesus Christ” from Covenant Books author JJ LaBelle is an uplifting and encouraging discussion that aims to provide readers with the tools they need to break free from their past struggles and trauma in order to have a fulfilling existence in Christ’s glory and salvation.