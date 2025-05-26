Author JJ LaBelle’s New Book, “Break a Link!” is a Powerful Guide Designed to Help Readers Break the Chains of Their Past and Today to Form a Closer Bond with Jesus
Recent release “Break a Link! Breaking the chains binding us from having a deeper life in Jesus Christ” from Covenant Books author JJ LaBelle is an uplifting and encouraging discussion that aims to provide readers with the tools they need to break free from their past struggles and trauma in order to have a fulfilling existence in Christ’s glory and salvation.
New York, NY, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JJ LaBelle, an artist, poet, speaker, photographer, and author who has spent the last forty years serving her Savior, Jesus Christ, has completed her new book, “Break a Link! Breaking the chains binding us from having a deeper life in Jesus Christ”: a stirring look at how one can break free from their trials in order to triumph and forge a stronger relationship with the Lord.
“This book is a primer for those who need help finding Jesus Christ in the midst of being held back by addictions, past abuse, insecurity, egotism, idolatry, and more,” writes LaBelle. “We all have transgressions in our lives, causing us to often have a chain holding us back from having a full life with the Spirit of God. This is a support book for those who may be bound by certain hurts in life. It is an encouragement for those looking for relief and way to break the bondage they may feel. Be free. ‘Break a link!’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, JJ LaBelle’s new book is a thought-provoking and compelling tome that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to develop a path forward towards the light of Christ amidst the darkness.
Readers can purchase “Break a Link! Breaking the chains binding us from having a deeper life in Jesus Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
