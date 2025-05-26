Author Hunter "Goonter" Smith’s New Book, "Sentinels," Follows a Young Sentinel Who Must Learn to Survive When Everything He Knew of His World Begins to Crumble

Recent release “Sentinels” from Newman Springs Publishing author Hunter “Goonter” Smith is a riveting sci-fi novel that centers around Galileo, a Celexai who has recently become a High Sentinel to honor his late mother. But when Galileo learns the truth of his world and way of life, he becomes disillusioned and must find a way to leave his world behind.