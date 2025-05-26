Author Hunter "Goonter" Smith’s New Book, "Sentinels," Follows a Young Sentinel Who Must Learn to Survive When Everything He Knew of His World Begins to Crumble
Recent release “Sentinels” from Newman Springs Publishing author Hunter “Goonter” Smith is a riveting sci-fi novel that centers around Galileo, a Celexai who has recently become a High Sentinel to honor his late mother. But when Galileo learns the truth of his world and way of life, he becomes disillusioned and must find a way to leave his world behind.
Auburn, NY, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hunter “Goonter” Smith has completed his new book, “Sentinels”: a gripping tale that centers around a humanoid alien known as a Celexai who discover the dangerous truth about his home world and their way of life, leading him on an epic quest to escape and forge his own path forward.
“In the year 2068, on the moon of SentinelLand, young Celexai Sentinel Galileo of twenty-five has recently graduated to the rank of High Sentinel a year after his mother’s passing,” writes Smith. “He is willing to go above and beyond to make her spirit proud and give her a wonderful legacy, despite the growing aggression of a neighboring tribe that call themselves the Wardens, a terrible group of anti-Sentinels.
“Galileo realizes life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be when he sees how the Celexic Bishops act behind closed doors. His world is turned upside down after High Sentinels Constantine and Damocles recruit him and indirectly lead him to the gruesome slaughter of a Warden juror. Now Galileo must beat his way through the formidable jury executioner Luther and the enigmatic judge.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Hunter “Goonter” Smith’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Galileo’s journey to find himself amongst the lies and deception that he and the rest of the Celexai have been told all their lives. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Sentinels” is sure to leave readers spellbound, making it a must-read for fans of the sci-fi genre.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Sentinels” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
