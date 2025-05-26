Author Richard A. Felder’s New Book, "Acronyms for the Soul," is a Collection of Common Words or Phrases Turned Into Acronyms That Relate to Biblical Themes & References

Recent release “Acronyms for the Soul” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard A. Felder is a thought-provoking collection of acronyms that transform common words into something related to stories and themes from the Bible. With each acronym, Felder aims to help readers grow closer to God’s Word and thus God Himself.