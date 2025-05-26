Author Richard A. Felder’s New Book, "Acronyms for the Soul," is a Collection of Common Words or Phrases Turned Into Acronyms That Relate to Biblical Themes & References
Recent release “Acronyms for the Soul” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard A. Felder is a thought-provoking collection of acronyms that transform common words into something related to stories and themes from the Bible. With each acronym, Felder aims to help readers grow closer to God’s Word and thus God Himself.
Newark, DE, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard A. Felder, a retired teacher who holds a master’s degree in special education, has completed his new book, “Acronyms for the Soul”: an eye-opening assortment of acronyms that connect to Biblical passages, stories, and themes, to help readers connect with God’s Word on a deeper level.
“‘Acronyms for the Soul’ is a unique work that transforms common words, or what some might consider spiritual words, into acronyms,” writes Felder. “However, the greater purpose is to relay biblical thoughts through the use of these acronyms. Each acronym is supported by references from the Bible.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard A. Felder’s engaging series will help challenge readers with each entry, revitalizing their spirits and offering a unique source of inspiration to carry with them throughout their daily lives to keep Christ close to their hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Acronyms for the Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
