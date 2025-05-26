Scott Blue’s Book, "Dark Path of Honor," Follows a Special Forces Operative Who Uncovers an International Terrorist Plot to Murder Hundreds of Thousands of Innocent Lives
Arlington, TX, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Scott Blue, a master of the action-adventure thriller genre, a great outdoors lover, and a talented food and family lifestyle writer, has completed his most recent book, “Dark Path of Honor”: a gripping thriller that centers around a special forces operative as his search for a kidnapped Colombian statesman’s daughter leads him on an international investigation into a larger terrorist conspiracy.
Living in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, author Scott Blue’s passion for adventure was sparked by his much-traveled childhood and, as an adult, exploring the wilds of California, Colorado, and Texas. When he’s not crafting thrilling tales of danger and intrigue, the author can often be found at the lake with his family or exploring state parks. In addition to his thrillers, Scott Blue keeps his writing chops exercised as a writer for family, food, and lifestyle publications and blogs.
“In the heart of one of the most beautiful Jungles in the world lives the most gruesomely brutal man to surface in millennia,” writes Blue. “His ‘control by fear’ tactics left even the most heinous drug lord cowering.
“For Special Forces Intelligence Sergeant David Hutchison, or Hutch as he is known by those closest to him, Colombia had become a place of exquisite beauty and horror all in the same breath. Little did he know his true horror would begin with the kidnapping of a Colombian Congressman's daughter and continue at a dizzying pace, spanning seven years, as Hutch leads a task force following the trail of the kidnapped girl, a larger, more sinister plot is revealed, one involving a terrorist attack that could change the landscape of the United States forever.
“Soon, the Task Force finds themselves looking for an enemy on American soil, but ultimately leads them on a global manhunt for the mastermind behind the planned attack.
“Spanning from Colombia to the United States, England, Israel, and Syria, Hutch tracks enemies, both foreign and domestic, to protect his country and the family he loves.”
Published by Fulton Books, Scott Blue’s book expertly weaves together honor, morality, and the heavy cost of violence, taking readers on a roller coaster through a world of treachery, kidnapping, and betrayal. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Dark Path of Honor” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until a thrilling climax they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Dark Path of Honor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
