WE DoMore’s New Book, “Cupids Dark Diary: Acts of Greed, Lust, and Obsession,” is a Collection of Poems and Ruminations Reflecting on the Everlasting Impact of Love
New York, NY, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author WE DoMore has completed their most recent book, “Cupids Dark Diary: Acts of Greed, Lust, and Obsession”: a poignant exploration of the ways in which love endures, even in the darkness, for those willing believe in its strength and long to find it.
“I once heard a woman say, ‘Love ain’t for everybody,’” writes DoMore. “I would say she fancy herself to not be a fool. Well, if love ever loved anybody, I wonder what they’d have to say about it. Truly, it opens you up to the emotions only felt when one has hope and dreams in sight, only for them to be toyed with and pulled out of reach. In this game of war, even Mars couldn’t beat. So even in a cruel world, there will still be a trace of love. You see, there are more ways to love than the known languages that humans speak. Try and see if a darker form of love is more propitious for you.”
Published by Fulton Books, WE DoMore’s book will transport readers with each turn of the page as they discover the author’s incredible ability to weave a beautiful tapestry of emotions and feelings all through the power of her writing. Deeply personal and thought-provoking, “Cupid’s Dark Diary” is a stunning collection that promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inviting them to discover the true shining light of love.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Cupids Dark Diary: Acts of Greed, Lust, and Obsession” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
