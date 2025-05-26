Ernest Ruiz’s New Book, “Alpha-Omega: The History of Planet Earth, Angels, and The Human Race,” is an Overview of the History of Mankind as Revealed Through the Bible
Phoenix, AZ, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ernest Ruiz has completed his most recent book, “Alpha-Omega: The History of Planet Earth, Angels, and The Human Race”: a thought-provoking exploration of the Earth and mankind’s shared past and future, as told through the Word of God, revealing his influence throughout history.
“Forty-two years ago, I received the Lord Jesus Christ into my heart, the salvation of my soul,” writes Ruiz. “I did not know anything about religion. I knew there was God but nothing about Jesus. I knew he was crucified but did not understand it. But when I found out that was not about religion but about having a relationship with the Son of God, Jesus, I got free from my sins. But I still did not understand. Through many trials and tribulations, my heart broke. I did not loss my faith, and I knew something was wrong.
“So I searched through many religions and churches, but I was not satisfied in my soul. In 1995, I went into prison for three years. This was a great opportunity to read the Bible for three years, day and night. I was baptized and received the gift of tongues. Now God talks to me every time, and I have made the Holy Spirit my teacher. That is why I was inspired to write this book. Glory to God.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ernest Ruiz’s book will help readers discover the truths of their own history, helping them open their hearts and minds to Christ. Deeply personal and stirring, “Alpha-Omega” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Alpha-Omega: The History of Planet Earth, Angels, and The Human Race” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
