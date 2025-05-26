D.L. Reynolds’s New Book, "Equine Health and Communication Guide," is a Vital Resource Designed to Help Readers Better Connect with and Understand Their Horse
Tallahassee, FL, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author D.L. Reynolds has completed her most recent book, “Equine Health and Communication Guide: 8 Keys to Connecting, Listening, Training, and Solving Problems, Care, and Knowing How to Recognize When Your Horse Is Speaking to You”: a comprehensive guide to understanding the many different ways horses can communicate with humans, leading to a deeper connection and relationship with one’s equine companion.
“Understand what your horse is saying to you and build a profound and lasting connection,” shares Reynolds. “‘There is no secret so close as that between a rider and his horse,’ said Robert Smith Surtees, but to discover this secret, you need to master specific skills.
“In a study by the Animals Society Institute, equestrians identified a host of skills (both verbal and non-verbal) they deemed indispensable for those wishing to understand (and be understood by) a horse. This guide seeks to help you strengthen your connection and build trust with your horse by developing these skills.”
Published by Fulton Books, D.L. Reynolds’s book will allow readers to discover the nonverbal cues a horse can use to communicate, why respecting your horse’s boundaries is vital to having a harmonious relationship with them, and how to harness equine energy exchange to improve the health and capabilities of one’s horse.
Drawing upon years of research and personal experiences, “Equine Health and Communication Guide” will reveal how proper communication can lead to a powerful bond and a more rewarding and enjoyable relationship with one’s horse.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Equine Health and Communication Guide: 8 Keys to Connecting, Listening, Training, and Solving Problems, Care, and Knowing How to Recognize When Your Horse Is Speaking to You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
