Pastor Melvin Knight’s Newly Released "Battling to See God’s Glory" is an Uplifting Testimony of Faith and the Transformative Power of God’s Grace
“Battling to See God’s Glory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Melvin Knight is a heartfelt journey through trials, grief, and triumphs, offering readers hope and encouragement through faith in God’s unwavering presence.
Troy, AL, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Battling to See God’s Glory”: a deeply moving exploration of faith amid life’s challenges. “Battling to See God’s Glory” is the creation of published author, Pastor Melvin Knight, who has been married to his wife, Gwength H. Knight, for thirty-six years. This book was written in memory of their daughter, Kewondra G. Knight, who has given them so much joy and happiness. Melvin doesn’t have a lot to say about himself, but he shares, “Glory to God who has made it possible for me to write this book in belief that this book blesses everyone who reads it. God bless.”
Pastor Melvin Knight shares, “This book is not written to say or make one feel that I’m the only believer who has gone through tests and trials, but it was written to encourage you that God cares, and he is concerned about the tests and trials one has gone through, the ones you are going through, and will have to face in the future.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Melvin Knight’s new book inspires readers to trust in God’s plan, finding strength in the promise of His glory, no matter the battles they face.
Consumers can purchase “Battling to See God’s Glory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Battling to See God’s Glory” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
