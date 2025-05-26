Michael W. Temple’s Newly Released "Writing Your Bible" is an Inspiring Call to Recognize and Share Your Personal Journey of Faith as a Testimony to God’s Work
“Writing Your Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael W. Temple is a motivating and faith-driven guide that encourages believers to reflect on their own spiritual journeys and share how God has moved in their lives.
Anamosa, IA, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Writing Your Bible”: an empowering exploration of personal testimony and divine intervention. “Writing Your Bible” is the creation of published author, Michael W. Temple, a dedicated father of nineteen, entrepreneur, and husband, living in Anamosa, Iowa with his wife, Michelle. He has a background in education from several Iowa institutions and a deep appreciation for music, art, and literature. Temple is the founder of Invisaflects and Energy Nerds. Passionate about helping others discover Yeshua, he hopes his writing will inspire readers toward salvation and a deeper relationship with the Bible. His previous works include The Meandus of Yoreville and The Elijah Test.
Temple shares, “Have you ever considered that maybe your own life is a Bible? Has God worked miracles in your life or intervened in some huge way that could not be attributed to any other cause? Have you ever wondered how God could use you to impact others?
“Prepare yourself to read through some amazing stories of God’s intervention and learn how you can and should be writing your bible to share with others.
“Michael Temple shares his Bible with you and gives you some inspiration and direction to sharing your own encounters with a world that desperately needs to hear your story!
“Get ready to change the world!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael W. Temple’s new book is a unique spiritual tool that empowers readers to see the divine thread in their own lives and boldly share it to bring hope and transformation to others.
Consumers can purchase “Writing Your Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Writing Your Bible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
