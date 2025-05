Anna Pendergrass’s Newly Released "Feathers and Fur: Sleepy-Time Storybook" is a Delightful Collection of Bedtime Tales Designed to Soothe and Inspire Young Minds

Nashville, TN, May 26, 2025 --( PR.com )-- “Feathers and Fur: Sleepy-Time Storybook”: a charming and whimsical collection of bedtime stories crafted to bring comfort, laughter, and a sense of wonder to little ones before they drift off to sleep. “Feathers and Fur: Sleepy-Time Storybook” is the creation of published author, Anna Pendergrass, a retired teacher and Sunday school teacher. A happy mother and grandmother, she has earned degrees in elementary and special education from Tennessee Tech University.Pendergrass shares, “If you’re looking for a way to settle those little ones down for a nap or a way to lull them to sleep at night, Feathers and Fur: Sleepy-Time Storybook is needed by their bedside. It is a collection of soothing, humorous, and interesting tales they will request often. It is very possible the pleasant thoughts in this book will make sweeter dreams!”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anna Pendergrass’s new book is a delightful and lovingly crafted bedtime companion that parents and caregivers will cherish as part of their nightly routine.Consumers can purchase “Feathers and Fur: Sleepy-Time Storybook” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Feathers and Fur: Sleepy-Time Storybook,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.