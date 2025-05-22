Sara Smith Honored as Outstanding Woman in Business by Denver Business Journal
Honor highlights impact on the business community and healthcare industry.
Denver, CO, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Denver Business Journal announced today Sara Smith, Senior Vice President of Strategy for the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, as one of the recipients of the prestigious Outstanding Women in Business award. This accolade recognizes Sara's exceptional contributions to the business community, her leadership, and her unwavering commitment to excellence.
Sara has dedicated 25 years to HCA Healthcare, spending the last 13 years in Denver with HCA HealthONE. Sara consistently demonstrates remarkable leadership and strategic acumen guiding HCA HealthONE’s service line development, strategic planning, network optimization and access point development.
“When I arrived in the Denver market three years ago, Sara was an extraordinary support to me as I got to know the local economy, the healthcare landscape, and the broader community,” offered Chad Christianson, president and CEO of HCA HealthONE. “Sara is a no-nonsense, get-it-done leader, respected by the team and very knowledgeable about all the elements that contribute to business success in a complex environment. The Denver Business Journal’s recognition of Sara’s contributions is something I see every day.”
Sara's impact extends beyond her professional achievements, and she has been instrumental in managing partnerships with local charities, directing HCA HealthONE’s community health improvements, and leading initiatives that support HCA HealthONE’s mission to improve human life.
The Outstanding Women in Business award celebrates women who have made significant impacts in their fields, showcasing their leadership, vision, and contributions to the business world. Sara Smith's recognition highlights her remarkable journey and the positive influence she has had on the industry and the community.
About HCA HealthONE
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. HCA HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues and has been named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HCA HealthONE and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, have been named 15 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. HCA HealthONE hospitals includes: Centennial, Aurora, Mountain Ridge, Presbyterian St. Luke’s, Rocky Mountain Children’s, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish, and Spalding working together to provide a higher level of care. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact on the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: HCAHealthONE.com.
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
