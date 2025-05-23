Launch of Rod and Reel Entertainment
Rod and Reel is an independent entertainment company that specializes in film and television production and distribution. They are a team of talented individuals who share a passion for creating content that pushes beyond old barriers. From writers and directors to producers and editors, each member of the Rod and Reel team contributes a wide range of skills and experiences, helping to bring their visions to life.
Los Angeles, CA, May 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rod and Reel Entertainment is proud to announce its official launch as an independent entertainment company specializing in film and television production and distribution. Founded in April Rod and Reel is dedicated to bringing captivating stories to the screen.
"We are fishing, looking for great stories. So many fantastic creatives are out there whose voices are drowned out by reboots, remakes, and oversized budgets. Now is the time to change that. We want to change that!,” says Rod Roberts, CEO of Rod and Reel Entertainment.
In addition, Rod and Reel has acquired the rights to several books and has enlisted a talented team of writers to develop a diverse slate of projects. With a focus on storytelling that transcends boundaries, like gender and race, Rod and Reel Entertainment is poised to impact the industry significantly.
Contact
