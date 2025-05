Launch of Rod and Reel Entertainment

Los Angeles, CA, May 23, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Rod and Reel Entertainment is proud to announce its official launch as an independent entertainment company specializing in film and television production and distribution. Founded in April Rod and Reel is dedicated to bringing captivating stories to the screen."We are fishing, looking for great stories. So many fantastic creatives are out there whose voices are drowned out by reboots, remakes, and oversized budgets. Now is the time to change that. We want to change that!,” says Rod Roberts, CEO of Rod and Reel Entertainment.In addition, Rod and Reel has acquired the rights to several books and has enlisted a talented team of writers to develop a diverse slate of projects. With a focus on storytelling that transcends boundaries, like gender and race, Rod and Reel Entertainment is poised to impact the industry significantly.