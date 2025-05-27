Randy Turner’s Newly Released "Too Cold to Purr" is a Heartwarming Tale of Kindness, Rescue, and Finding a Forever Home
“Too Cold to Purr” from Christian Faith Publishing author Randy Turner is a touching children’s story about an abandoned kitten’s journey from fear and loneliness to warmth and love, teaching young readers about compassion and the power of kindness.
Eagle Lake, TX, May 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Too Cold to Purr,” a beautifully illustrated and heartfelt story that captures the resilience of a lost kitten and the joy of finding a place to belong, is the creation of published author, Randy Turner.
Turner shares, “In a noisy city, on a frigid snowy night,
“Frightened and cold is an abandoned kitten.
“But little did she know, on this night,
“A little bit of love would change her life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy Turner’s new book offers a delightful and uplifting narrative that encourages children to embrace kindness, care for animals, and believe in the magic of new beginnings.
Consumers can purchase “Too Cold to Purr” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Too Cold to Purr,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Turner shares, “In a noisy city, on a frigid snowy night,
“Frightened and cold is an abandoned kitten.
“But little did she know, on this night,
“A little bit of love would change her life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy Turner’s new book offers a delightful and uplifting narrative that encourages children to embrace kindness, care for animals, and believe in the magic of new beginnings.
Consumers can purchase “Too Cold to Purr” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Too Cold to Purr,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories