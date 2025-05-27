Shireen Cirino’s Newly Released "Under The Blood of Jesus" is a Powerful Testimony of Redemption, Grace, and the Saving Power of Christ’s Sacrifice
“Under The Blood of Jesus: The Atoning Blood That Saves Us” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shireen Cirino is an inspiring spiritual reflection grounded in Scripture and personal experience, calling readers to salvation, forgiveness, and a deeper relationship with Christ.
Green Lake, WI, May 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Under The Blood of Jesus: The Atoning Blood That Saves Us,” a heartfelt narrative that examines the spiritual journey from brokenness to redemption through the atoning power of Christ’s sacrifice, is the creation of published author, Shireen Cirino.
Cirino shares, “Once you become a Christian you are not alone in fighting the spiritual battles that are part of all of our lives. The Bible, God's word, helps us grow in our awareness of these spiritual conflicts and gives us the tools needed to use in spiritual warfare. Overcoming evil is an important part of our Christian journey. You do not want to be part of advocating evil. Jesus told His disciples, watch out that you are not deceived. The Holy Spirit will convict us, but Satan is the author of condemnation.
“He who overcomes shall inherit all things.
(Revelation 21:7)
“In Him you also trusted, after you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation; in whom also, having believed, you were sealed with the Holy Spirit of Promise.
(Ephesians 1:13 NKJV)
“Reconciliation can only come through 'the blood of His cross,' reflecting the atoning significance of Christ’s substitutionary death.
“For it pleased the Father that in Him all the fullness should dwell, and by Him to reconcile all things to Himself, by Him, whether things on earth or things in heaven, having made peace through the blood of His cross.
(Colossians 1:19–20)
“This will be the beginning of a new courageous journey in your life, turning all your cares over to God, for His best—His will in your life, not your own, for a life that is abundantly blessed beyond all we could dream or imagine.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding,
In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.
(Proverbs 3:5–6 NKJV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shireen Cirino’s new book offers readers a raw and redemptive journey into the heart of God’s truth and love, encouraging surrender, spiritual renewal, and the peace that comes from living “under the blood.”
Consumers can purchase “Under The Blood of Jesus: The Atoning Blood That Saves Us” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Under The Blood of Jesus: The Atoning Blood That Saves Us,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cirino shares, “Once you become a Christian you are not alone in fighting the spiritual battles that are part of all of our lives. The Bible, God's word, helps us grow in our awareness of these spiritual conflicts and gives us the tools needed to use in spiritual warfare. Overcoming evil is an important part of our Christian journey. You do not want to be part of advocating evil. Jesus told His disciples, watch out that you are not deceived. The Holy Spirit will convict us, but Satan is the author of condemnation.
“He who overcomes shall inherit all things.
(Revelation 21:7)
“In Him you also trusted, after you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation; in whom also, having believed, you were sealed with the Holy Spirit of Promise.
(Ephesians 1:13 NKJV)
“Reconciliation can only come through 'the blood of His cross,' reflecting the atoning significance of Christ’s substitutionary death.
“For it pleased the Father that in Him all the fullness should dwell, and by Him to reconcile all things to Himself, by Him, whether things on earth or things in heaven, having made peace through the blood of His cross.
(Colossians 1:19–20)
“This will be the beginning of a new courageous journey in your life, turning all your cares over to God, for His best—His will in your life, not your own, for a life that is abundantly blessed beyond all we could dream or imagine.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding,
In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.
(Proverbs 3:5–6 NKJV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shireen Cirino’s new book offers readers a raw and redemptive journey into the heart of God’s truth and love, encouraging surrender, spiritual renewal, and the peace that comes from living “under the blood.”
Consumers can purchase “Under The Blood of Jesus: The Atoning Blood That Saves Us” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Under The Blood of Jesus: The Atoning Blood That Saves Us,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories