David W. Johnson’s New Book, "Love Unchained," is a Powerful Collection of Poems That Aim to Uplift Those Who Have Lost Hope in the Face of Life’s Countless Struggles
Hilton Head, SC, May 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David W. Johnson has completed his most recent book, “Love Unchained”: a poignant and eye-opening series of poems and reflections inspired by the author’s own experiences that provide a glimmer of hope to readers who have endured countless trials, providing comfort and healing in order to rise above the pain.
“‘Love Unchained’ speaks when the struggles are difficult and hard, and you cannot see a light at the end of the tunnel,” writes Johnson. “We all experience those times when hope is weak and fear is stronger. You cannot find answers to these problems that every life endures at one time or another. Unchained love is faith that you are loved and not alone. God, your higher power, is with you through all this, loving you, and suffering with you. You are not alone, and that will get you through it, heal your fear, and overcome all pain and loss. Simply trust the love. It is always there in all circumstances in your life, and you can endure and feel the touch of his hand on your heart.”
Published by Fulton Books, David W. Johnson’s book was written over a twenty-year period while the author was in prison, with each entry representing the pain and abuse he endured, as well as his journey into the light and away from his struggles.
Deeply personal and candid, “Love Unchained” is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, revealing that no matter what challenges one may face, God is always there to help pull his children from the darkness through his divine love.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Love Unchained” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
