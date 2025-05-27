Author Denise Boudreau Schwabe’s New Book "Just Beyond Our Doors" is a Compelling Historical Fiction Following a Group of Teens Living in Gettysburg During the Civil War
Recent release “Just Beyond Our Doors: Stories from the Remarkable Gettysburg Teens” from Covenant Books author Denise Boudreau Schwabe is a captivating tale set against the backdrop of the Civil War that centers around the lives of a group of teenagers as their lives are forever transformed during the historic battle of Gettysburg and its aftermath.
Manchester, CT, May 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Denise Boudreau Schwabe, a lifelong avid reader, a professional educator, and a loving mother and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Just Beyond Our Doors: Stories from the Remarkable Gettysburg Teens”: a stirring and riveting historical fiction that follows five teenagers who, while initially excited about the upcoming battle in their hometown of Gettysburg, soon find their lives changed as they witness the true consequences of war.
“In June 1863, the Southern army was hungry and in need of supplies. So its leader, General Robert E. Lee, sets his sights northward into Pennsylvania,” writes Schwabe. “While the abundant farmlands and ripening orchards will make the tiny town of Gettysburg an idyllic destination for the soldiers, General Lee sees it as a most strategic location. As small and inconsequential the town may have seemed, its main roads led to several important northern cities—Harrisburg, the state capital, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, DC. So his army began its march, which the people in Gettysburg heard about and watched with great trepidation. They led their livestock into hiding, moved their merchandise to other locations, and buried their money and other valuables in their yards. But some of the teens were excited about the possibility of a battle being fought right in their sleepy rural hometown. So we see Daniel eager to join the cause, Tillie happily greeting the arriving Union soldiers with song, and Albertus following the Union soldiers through town with his friends. But they were ill-prepared for the real experience and all-too-tragic consequences of men brutally fighting each other. Guided by strong parents, the teens are ‘transformed’ into people who are able to extend compassion to their enemies.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Denise Boudreau Schwabe’s new book is based upon real life historical figures and writings from those living in Gettysburg during the time of the battle, utilizing these facts to help flesh out its story and characters to create a realistic, grounded reading experience. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Just Beyond Our Doors” is a poignant and spellbinding novel that promises to keep the pages turning, leaving readers eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Just Beyond Our Doors: Stories from the Remarkable Gettysburg Teens” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
