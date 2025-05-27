Author Denise Boudreau Schwabe’s New Book "Just Beyond Our Doors" is a Compelling Historical Fiction Following a Group of Teens Living in Gettysburg During the Civil War

Recent release “Just Beyond Our Doors: Stories from the Remarkable Gettysburg Teens” from Covenant Books author Denise Boudreau Schwabe is a captivating tale set against the backdrop of the Civil War that centers around the lives of a group of teenagers as their lives are forever transformed during the historic battle of Gettysburg and its aftermath.