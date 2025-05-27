Author James M. Hilts’s New Book, “The RTO: Soldier, Engineer, Disciple,” Chronicles the Author’s Military Service and Engineering Career, as Well as His Family and Faith
Recent release “The RTO: Soldier, Engineer, Disciple” from Page Publishing author James M. Hilts is a stirring autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his challenges and triumphs throughout his military career as an RTO, his career as an engineer, and his service to God, his community, and his beautiful family.
Moon Township, PA, May 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James M. Hilts, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a veteran of the US Army who served as a radio telephone operator in Vietnam, has completed his new book, “The RTO: Soldier, Engineer, Disciple”: a poignant and compelling memoir that recounts the author’s experiences serving as an RTO in the military, as well as his career as an engineer and the wonderful life he and his wife built together through it all.
Born in Niagara Falls, New York, shortly after WWII, author Jim Hilts was a radio telephone operator, or RTO, with the First Battalion, Seventh Cavalry of the First Cavalry Division (AIRCAV) in Vietnam from March ’68 to March ’69. Jim joined the Army Reserves several years after being discharged from active duty, eventually retiring from the Reserves as a major in 1990. The author holds a Master of Engineering degree, and he spent forty-two years as a stress analyst, analyzing products for a wide spectrum of industries, such as automotive, aerospace, steel, and electronics, as well as ten years analyzing ship components for the US Navy. Working in all these industries prepared him to start his own consulting firm, Kingsway Engineering Services, in 1996. Both he and his wife, Chris, participated in Worldwide Marriage Encounter and Square and Round dancing for many years, eventually becoming teachers of round dancing. In 1982, they joined a Charismatic Covenant Christian community, the People of God, and have been members for forty-two years. The author retired in 2013 and lives in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, with Chris, where they keep busy serving their parish and the People of God community.
“The book follows four tracks,” writes Hilts. “The first and most obvious is my military career, both Active and Reserve. The first half of my book covers my life leading up to Vietnam and through the year in Vietnam. The second track of the book covers my education in becoming an engineer and my career as an engineer. The third track highlights my family life and the love of my life, my wife, Chris. Finally, the fourth track, weaving its way through the others, is the work of God in my life. For without Him, I would have come to nothing.”
Published by Page Publishing, James M. Hilts’s engaging memoir will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s journey, discovering the trials and struggles he endured along the way. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The RTO: Soldier, Engineer, Disciple” will offer readers a unique look into how the author’s life has been influenced by his faith and his family, serving as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “The RTO: Soldier, Engineer, Disciple” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in Niagara Falls, New York, shortly after WWII, author Jim Hilts was a radio telephone operator, or RTO, with the First Battalion, Seventh Cavalry of the First Cavalry Division (AIRCAV) in Vietnam from March ’68 to March ’69. Jim joined the Army Reserves several years after being discharged from active duty, eventually retiring from the Reserves as a major in 1990. The author holds a Master of Engineering degree, and he spent forty-two years as a stress analyst, analyzing products for a wide spectrum of industries, such as automotive, aerospace, steel, and electronics, as well as ten years analyzing ship components for the US Navy. Working in all these industries prepared him to start his own consulting firm, Kingsway Engineering Services, in 1996. Both he and his wife, Chris, participated in Worldwide Marriage Encounter and Square and Round dancing for many years, eventually becoming teachers of round dancing. In 1982, they joined a Charismatic Covenant Christian community, the People of God, and have been members for forty-two years. The author retired in 2013 and lives in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, with Chris, where they keep busy serving their parish and the People of God community.
“The book follows four tracks,” writes Hilts. “The first and most obvious is my military career, both Active and Reserve. The first half of my book covers my life leading up to Vietnam and through the year in Vietnam. The second track of the book covers my education in becoming an engineer and my career as an engineer. The third track highlights my family life and the love of my life, my wife, Chris. Finally, the fourth track, weaving its way through the others, is the work of God in my life. For without Him, I would have come to nothing.”
Published by Page Publishing, James M. Hilts’s engaging memoir will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s journey, discovering the trials and struggles he endured along the way. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The RTO: Soldier, Engineer, Disciple” will offer readers a unique look into how the author’s life has been influenced by his faith and his family, serving as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “The RTO: Soldier, Engineer, Disciple” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories