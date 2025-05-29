iT Cyber Defence Strengthens Commitment to Childhood Cancer Fight & Celebrates Tournament Success
Chatsworth, GA, May 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The SCOC/CHOA 13th Annual Golf Tournament was a resounding success, thanks to the generosity of participants and sponsors, bringing together 122 golfers, and raising not only a significant amount of money, but increasing support and awareness in the fight against all kinds of childhood cancers.
iT Cyber Defence remains dedicated to supporting the community and making a meaningful impact in the lives of those battling cancer.
As part of this commitment:
New clients who supported the tournament will receive 5% off any services.
Additionally, 10% of all services will be donated until 2026.
Lauren Shelton
Executive Assistant
lauren.s@e2ceo.com
