JustDontSendFlowers.com Celebrates 10 Years of Thoughtful Giving: A Decade as a Leading Supplier of Gifts for Cancer Patients and Get Well Gifts
JustDontSendFlowers.com celebrates 10 years as a trusted online source for meaningful, practical gifts for cancer patients and those recovering. Founded to offer alternatives to traditional flowers, the company provides tailored care packages, cozy apparel, and supportive items.
Charlotte, NC, May 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JustDontSendFlowers.com, a trailblazer in the world of thoughtful, non-traditional gift-giving, is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary as one of the most trusted online retailers for get well gifts, chemo care packages, and gifts for cancer patients. Founded with a heartfelt mission and a bold message, Just Don’t Send Flowers has grown into a go-to destination for customers seeking meaningful alternatives to traditional flowers.
Over the past decade, the company has helped thousands of customers across the country send practical, comforting, and often personalized gifts to loved ones facing medical challenges, whether from surgery, illness, or ongoing treatment. What sets JustDontSendFlowers.com apart? A deep understanding that while flowers are beautiful, they’re not always the most useful or welcome gift in times of recovery. Instead, the company focuses on carefully curated care packages, cozy recovery apparel, helpful treatment accessories, and uplifting activity items designed to truly make a difference.
A Mission Born from Experience
Just Don’t Send Flowers was born out of a real-life experience. Founder Gina Sibley was inspired to start the company after seeing firsthand how a loved one struggled with cancer treatments and how traditional gifts like flowers often fell short. Trying to comfort a friend in a hospital room where flowers and pollen were not allowed, Gina realized there was a better way to show care.
From that realization came the company’s memorable name — a gentle challenge to think differently when someone is sick or in recovery. "I wanted to create gifts that people actually need and use — something comforting, something meaningful, something that says 'I’m really thinking about what will help you right now'," said Sibley.
Going Beyond the Bouquet
Over the years, JustDontSendFlowers.com has developed a signature style of gifting that blends empathy with practicality. Whether it’s a chemo care kit packed with lip balm, queasy drops, cozy socks, and comforting tea, or a cozy fleece wrap designed for post-mastectomy comfort, each item is selected with the recipient’s real-life needs in mind.
The site also features:
Gender-specific and age-appropriate gifts: From kids to seniors, men and women, every gift is designed with the recipient in mind.
Cancer and surgery-specific kits: Whether it’s a mastectomy, prostate cancer, or general recovery, each gift is tailored to the treatment journey.
Get well gift baskets: Thoughtfully arranged with practical and uplifting items to support recovery and healing.
Radiation gifts: Specialized items like soft skin care products, gentle wraps, and hydration boosters to support patients during radiation therapy.
Relaxation and engagement tools: Including adult coloring books, puzzles, and activity sets to help patients pass time and manage stress.
Customizable options: Customers can build their own care package or personalize items for a more meaningful touch.
With an ever-expanding line of products, Just Don’t Send Flowers has become a trusted partner not only for individuals, but also for hospitals, oncology clinics, work colleagues and corporate wellness programs.
Community-Focused and Customer-Driven
A key driver of the company’s success has been its unwavering commitment to customer service. Each order is handled with care and fast shipping that recognizes the urgency of gift-giving in difficult times. Reviews from thousands of satisfied customers frequently highlight the emotional impact the gifts have on recipients and the relief felt by senders who want to do something truly helpful.
"We hear all the time that our gifts made someone feel seen, understood, and supported. That’s why we do this. That’s why we’re here," said Sibley. "We never want people to feel helpless when a friend or family member is going through something hard."
A Milestone Worth Celebrating
To mark this 10-year milestone, Just Don’t Send Flowers is offering 10% off sitewide with promo code TENPERCENT — a thank-you to customers old and new who have supported the company’s mission to make gift-giving more meaningful and more helpful.
Looking Forward
As JustDontSendFlowers.com enters its second decade, its goals remain focused: continue listening to customers, innovating new products, and serving as a compassionate ally during life’s toughest moments.
"We’ve come a long way from a bonus room startup to a national brand — but the heart of the company hasn’t changed," said Sibley. "We still believe in sending love, not lilies. And we’re excited to keep growing and helping people show up for each other in meaningful ways."
For more information, to browse the 10th anniversary collection, or to send a gift that truly helps, visit https://www.justdontsendflowers.com
Media Contact:
Gina Sibley
Founder & Owner
https://www.justdontsendflowers.com
Follow Just Don't Send Flowers on Instagram and Facebook for behind-the-scenes stories, customer highlights, and gifting inspiration.
