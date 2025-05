Coming Soon: Financial Fluency for Advisors: a Groundbreaking CFP® CE Course Series That Tackles the Communication Gap in Financial Planning

New York, NY, May 23, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Financial advisors are trained to manage portfolios, optimize taxes, and decode regulations but too often, the biggest client obstacle is a communication one. That’s about to change. Launching soon, Financial Fluency for Advisors is a new continuing education (CE) course series designed to help Certified Financial Planners™ bridge the gap between technical knowledge and real-world conversations.Created by My Retirement Network, the series offers 11 CFP Board-approved CE credits across 9 distinct modules, tackling everything from trust-building language to how to explain complex topics like Social Security, debt, and Roth conversions in a clear, human-centered way. The curriculum also includes a two-part ethics module exploring real-world communication dilemmas.“Advisors know the technical side, but many were never taught how to translate it,” says creator Melissa Caro, CFP®, who developed the series after years of experience in both consumer education and advisor strategy. “This course isn’t about dumbing things down, it’s about speaking in a way clients can actually understand and act on.”The entire series will be hosted on a modern learning platform with self-paced video lessons, downloadable tools, and real-world scripts advisors can use immediately in client meetings.The first modules are expected to go live in June 2025. Advisors interested in early access or media inquiries can visit https://myretirementnetwork.com or contact support@myretirementnetwork.com.