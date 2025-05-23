Coming Soon: Financial Fluency for Advisors: a Groundbreaking CFP® CE Course Series That Tackles the Communication Gap in Financial Planning

Financial Fluency for Advisors is a new CFP® CE course series launching soon from My Retirement Network. Designed to help advisors strengthen communication skills and better connect with clients, the program offers 11 CE credits across 9 modules, including ethics. Focused on real conversations, it helps translate complex topics into language clients actually understand. Coming June 2025.