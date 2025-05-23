Coming Soon: Financial Fluency for Advisors: a Groundbreaking CFP® CE Course Series That Tackles the Communication Gap in Financial Planning
Financial Fluency for Advisors is a new CFP® CE course series launching soon from My Retirement Network. Designed to help advisors strengthen communication skills and better connect with clients, the program offers 11 CE credits across 9 modules, including ethics. Focused on real conversations, it helps translate complex topics into language clients actually understand. Coming June 2025.
New York, NY, May 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Financial advisors are trained to manage portfolios, optimize taxes, and decode regulations but too often, the biggest client obstacle is a communication one. That’s about to change. Launching soon, Financial Fluency for Advisors is a new continuing education (CE) course series designed to help Certified Financial Planners™ bridge the gap between technical knowledge and real-world conversations.
Created by My Retirement Network, the series offers 11 CFP Board-approved CE credits across 9 distinct modules, tackling everything from trust-building language to how to explain complex topics like Social Security, debt, and Roth conversions in a clear, human-centered way. The curriculum also includes a two-part ethics module exploring real-world communication dilemmas.
“Advisors know the technical side, but many were never taught how to translate it,” says creator Melissa Caro, CFP®, who developed the series after years of experience in both consumer education and advisor strategy. “This course isn’t about dumbing things down, it’s about speaking in a way clients can actually understand and act on.”
The entire series will be hosted on a modern learning platform with self-paced video lessons, downloadable tools, and real-world scripts advisors can use immediately in client meetings.
The first modules are expected to go live in June 2025. Advisors interested in early access or media inquiries can visit https://myretirementnetwork.com or contact support@myretirementnetwork.com.
Melissa Caro
(212) 229-7088
https://myretirementnetwork.com/
