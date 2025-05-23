Whitepine Studios Expands Creative Team with Two Accomplished Ceramic Artists
Whitepine Studios Continues to Grow and Expand Programs and Staffing
Saline, MI, May 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Whitepine Studios is excited to announce the addition of two new members to its creative team: Jennifer Lupton and Cathy Harmon. Both artists are long-term residents of Saline and are well-known throughout the community for their beautiful ceramic work and dedication to the arts.
With more than 20 years of combined experience in pottery, Jennifer and Cathy bring a wealth of talent and teaching experience to the studio. Cathy previously served as the Ceramic Studio Manager at the former 212 Art Center, while both have taught at various venues across the region. Their stunning ceramic pieces are featured in local galleries and businesses.
In addition to their work as artists, both women are deeply involved in the Saline community. Cathy is a former librarian at the Saline District Library, and Jennifer currently works in the Library’s Youth Section, where she creates engaging, creative programming for young readers. Jennifer is also a familiar face at the Saline Senior Center, where she leads classes and activities. She especially enjoys working with Saline’s senior population.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer and Cathy to the team,” said Joanne Dence, Managing Director, at Whitepine Studios. “Their passion for ceramics and community engagement is a perfect fit for our mission, and we can’t wait to see the impact they’ll have on our programming.”
Jennifer and Cathy will begin offering classes and workshops as part of Whitepine Studios’ 2025/2026 season. New offerings will be added regularly — stay tuned for updates to their class schedule.
In addition, the studio is gearing up for a vibrant summer with its sold-out ceramic camps for Summer 2025, promising an exciting season of creativity for young artists.
Whitepine Studios is a women-founded small business with a mission to teach the fundamentals of art and design in a fun, creative and supportive environment. The studio offers a range of services including art classes, summer art camps, private events and workshops.
For more information on their programs and upcoming events please visit their website: whitepinestudios.org
Contact
Joanne Dence
734-330-2979
https://whitepinestudios.org/
