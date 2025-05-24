AAEON Announces EPIC-RPS7, a 4” Industrial Board with 14th Gen Intel Core CPU Support
The EPIC-RPS7 is positioned as an economical option for cost-sensitive industrial control and PLC automation applications.
Taipei, Taiwan, May 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leading embedded computing platform provider AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) today announced the release of the EPIC-RPS7, a 4” industrial single-board computer with support for 12th, 13th, and 14th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors (up to 65W) and up to 64GB of DDR5 (4800/5200) via two SODIMM slots.
The board is positioned as a cost-efficient option for applications requiring greater computing performance in space constrained smart manufacturing setups like industrial control, PLC automation, and remote monitoring, where the installation of a board based on the larger Mini ITX form factor could prove challenging.
Demonstrating a substantial design improvement on its predecessors, the EPIC-RPS7 is equipped with a total of eight USB interfaces, with four physical USB 3.2 Type-A ports paired with four USB 2.0 via pin header. In addition to this, the board hosts four COM connectors (two for RS-232/422/285 and two for RS-232), an 8-bit GPIO, as well as SMBus and I2C. A feature further differentiating the board, particularly for industrial environments, is its support for both 19V to 24V and 12V power inputs via an 8-pin DC input socket.
The EPIC-RPS7 provides a number of options for both wired and wireless connectivity, with two LAN ports running at both 2.5GbE and 1GbE speed, one full-size Mini Card/mSATA slot, a Nano SIM slot, and both an M.2 2280 M-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key for NVMe and Wi-Fi module installation, respectively.
For display, the EPIC-RPS7 provides DP 1.2 for 3840 x 2160 @60Hz, VGA at 1920 x 1080, and a dual-channel LVDS connector for three simultaneous display outputs.
For more information about the EPIC-RPS7, please visit its product page or contact an AAEON representative directly.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
