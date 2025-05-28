Karen Charlebois’s Newly Released "Peace and Comfort" is an Uplifting and Faith-Filled Collection of Inspiring Reflections
“Peace and Comfort” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Charlebois is a heartfelt compilation of poems and reflections designed to offer solace, renewal, and spiritual encouragement. The book centers on themes of inner peace, faith, and the comforting presence of God during times of difficulty.
Fort Myers, FL, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Peace and Comfort”: a powerful tool for anyone seeking encouragement and spiritual support during life's difficulties. “Peace and Comfort” is the creation of published author, Karen Charlebois, a dedicated daughter, mother, and grandmother.
Charlebois shares, “If ever we needed peace and comfort, it would be now. Everyone seems to be on edge and unable to cope with the issues of today. There is a power and peace we can instantly tap into just by asking. Peace and Comfort is an inspirational collection of poems, writings, and thoughts that will calm you and renew your faith and sense of well-being. This book can also be read for daily guidance and can be shared with friends and loved ones. We all know of people going through difficult times in need of encouragement. I started writing these originally to comfort my father, who was battling leukemia and then pneumonia. Unfortunately, he never got to read them. He passed prior to that. I wrote 'Going Home' for him, as well as 'One More Day,' as I was not able to travel home to be with my father before he passed. My hope is that these words will be uplifting and bring you peace and comfort in your daily life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Charlebois’s new book serves as a reminder of the peace we can access through faith and love, providing comfort for personal reflection or as a gift to those in need of hope.
Consumers can purchase “Peace and Comfort” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Peace and Comfort,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
