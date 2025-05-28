Jean Tange’s Newly Released "Oscar and George’s Adventure" is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Imagination
“Oscar and George’s Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jean Tange is a delightful children’s story about the magic of friendship and the joy of rediscovering beloved treasures.
Plentywood, MT, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Oscar and George’s Adventure”: a charming tale that brings to life the special bond between a child and his toys. “Oscar and George’s Adventure” is the creation of published author, Jean Tange, a retired educator who served in rural Montana schools for thirty-three years. Tange grew up in Montana and currently resides in eastern Montana with her two dogs, Ollie and Blue, and her husband, Carl.
Tange shares, “Oscar and George, two teddy bears, have been sitting on the shelf collecting dust for far too long. Imagine their delight when a young boy moves into the house, and imagine the young boy’s surprise when those bears become two of his very best friends.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jean Tange’s new book is a heartwarming read that encourages imagination, companionship, and the timeless magic of childhood adventures.
Consumers can purchase “Oscar and George’s Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Oscar and George’s Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Tange shares, “Oscar and George, two teddy bears, have been sitting on the shelf collecting dust for far too long. Imagine their delight when a young boy moves into the house, and imagine the young boy’s surprise when those bears become two of his very best friends.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jean Tange’s new book is a heartwarming read that encourages imagination, companionship, and the timeless magic of childhood adventures.
Consumers can purchase “Oscar and George’s Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Oscar and George’s Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories