Hannah Herrick’s Newly Released "Kevin the Giraffe’s Tasteful Adventure in DC" is a Fun and Heartwarming Children’s Book Filled with Adventure and Delicious Discovery

“Kevin the Giraffe’s Tasteful Adventure in DC” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hannah Herrick is a charming and whimsical story that takes young readers on an exciting journey through Washington, DC, with a giraffe who has a taste for the city’s delightful treats.