Shaunté Newby’s New Book, "Your Name Is Joseph," is a Poignant Journal That Documents the Author’s Experiences in Caring for Her Father Following an Ischemic Stroke
Newport News, VA, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Shaunté Newby, a certified life coach, career strategist, and voice actor, has completed her most recent book, “Your Name Is Joseph”: a stirring collection of journal entries that chronicle the author’s journey in helping to care for her father after he experienced a stroke, exploring the struggles she and her family faced while navigating this difficult period.
Recognizing that her life experiences and observations are not only for her and can truly help others, author Shaunté Newby launched an organization called I’m Built for This that reminds her clients that they are built for whatever their “this” is. Often commended for her approach to taking care of her father, she also helps those who unexpectedly land one of the most memorable and important roles in their lives, the caregiver.
“Imagine hosting a bridal shower for a dear friend out of town,” writes Newby. “Your phone signal is low, but you don’t think too much of it until the event ends, and you move to an area with better reception. You see that you missed a ton of calls from your hometown, with most of them being numbers not stored in your contacts. You start to listen to the messages. ‘Is your dad okay?’ ‘Your dad had a heart attack.’ ‘Your dad is being taken to the emergency room.’ ‘Please let me know if you need anything.’
“Just like that, what you had planned will not be happening. You have to rush home and face one of your worst fears.
“This book is about my father. In 2015, he experienced an ischemic stroke and was in the hospital and a rehabilitation center for twenty-one days. I was there every day. I was scared and nervous.
“A few days into it, I decided to keep a mini journal, jotting down observations, conversations, and some of my own personal feelings throughout this experience. It started to get therapeutic. Then I decided that it may be a good way to share with my dad what happened if he doesn’t remember. I think of it like that night out with that one friend that didn’t drink anything and can tell you what happened.
“I genuinely believe that our stories and experiences are not ours. So there is at least one person who needs to know that they are not alone in their feelings and experiences and possibly get a little humor out of it. There are some tips and lessons learned that may be helpful if you find yourself in a similar situation.”
Published by Fulton Books, Shaunté Newby’s book is a powerful memoir that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life who have endured the struggle of caring for a loved one following a difficult health incident or illness. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Your Name Is Joseph” will leave a lasting impression, helping to provide readers with the tools and encouragement they need to endure whatever challenges they may be facing in their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Your Name Is Joseph” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. Also, check out the audiobook, narrated by Newby herself!
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
