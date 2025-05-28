Jessica Fahey Fitzpatrick’s New Book, "Mommy's on a Work Call," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Boy Who is Excited to Spend His Winter Break with His Family
Dedham, MA, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jessica Fahey Fitzpatrick, a dedicated wife and mother who resides in the New England area, has completed her most recent book, “Mommy's on a Work Call”: a charming tale that centers around a young boy who is thrilled to spend his winter break with his family. However, he is saddened when he discovers his mother is always on a work call throughout the day.
Author Jessica Fahey Fitzpatrick’s twenty-year career in the Boston Life Sciences Industry recently came to an end, and at long last, she found the opportunity to finally tap into her creative story-telling soul. She has a love for Arthurian fantasy and dragons, nostalgic music and film, and can be found candlepin bowling, visiting old and long forgotten battlegrounds, cemeteries, and houses, or walking the holy woods and trails of New England with her husband, kids, and puggle puppy in tow.
“It was winter vacation from school,” writes Fitzpatrick. “The list of adventures and activities for the little girls and boys were endless! The New England landscape was snow, snow, snow. The ponds were frozen over, ready to be skated. The hills were freshly powdered, ready to be sled. The neighborhood backyards were awaiting homemade snowmen and igloos galore.
“The little boy had dreamed of this week for a long time. He was so excited at the thought of spending countless hours of playing in the snow, playing outdoor ice hockey, sledding, and hiking with Mommy, Daddy and their little puppy, Brody.
“There was only one problem—Mommy always seemed to be on a work call!”
Published by Fulton Books, Jessica Fahey Fitzpatrick’s book is an adorable story that will capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on the young boy’s journey to finally spend time with his family. With colorful artwork to help bring Fitzpatrick’s story to life, “Mommy’s on a Work Call” serves as a delightful reminder of the importance of being present when spending quality time with their loved ones.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Mommy's on a Work Call” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
