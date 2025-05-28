Author Harold D. Baldwin’s New Book, "Up From Jackman," is a Captivating Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Life Journey of Family, Perseverance, Community, and Faith
Recent release “Up From Jackman” from Covenant Books author Harold D. Baldwin is a powerful and thought-provoking autobiographical account that reveals how, through faith, education, and collective support, anyone can rise above the challenges they may face to triumph and find achievement and success in life.
Sacramento, CA, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Harold D. Baldwin, a devoted family man with a passion for literature, music, and physical fitness, has completed his new book, “Up From Jackman”: a deeply moving memoir that recounts the author’s extraordinary journey from rising above life’s challenges and struggles to a life devoted to uplifting others.
“‘Up from Jackman’ presents a compelling narrative of how faith in a higher power, family and community support, diligent studies, and smart work can propel an individual from a challenging upbringing, marked by the absence of basic necessities like running water and biological parents, to becoming an inspirational role model who empowers others to reach higher levels in life,” shares Baldwin. “The central message is clear: with determination and the right support system, anyone can embark on a journey of personal growth and success, much like a pilot and copilot working in harmony.”
The author continues, “‘Up from Jackman’ offers valuable guidance for parents, teachers, and students at various stages of education and professional life. It provides a roadmap for personal development and suggests alternative strategies for self-improvement.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Harold D. Baldwin’s new book emphasizes how the author’s success was shaped and supported by his community, reinforcing the idea that success is a collective effort to encourage gratitude and humility.
Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Up From Jackman” serves as a testament to resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity, as well as the transformative power of faith, education, and the unwavering support of family and community.
Readers can purchase “Up From Jackman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
