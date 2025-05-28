Author David Jordan’s New Book, "Waters of Judgement," is a Powerful Memoir That Follows the Author as He Shares How a Life Changing Dream Set Him on a Path of Hope
Recent release “Waters of Judgement” from Covenant Books author David Jordan is a deeply personal journey of crisis, separation, and a life-changing dream that became the catalyst for hope and transformation. This raw and honest memoir invites readers to discover the powerful moment that set the author on a new course.
Center Point, TX, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Jordan has completed his new book, “Waters of Judgement”: a gripping memoir that follows the author as he experiences a life changing dream that inspires him to set out on a journey of transformation after years of struggle and trials.
Born in Dallas, Texas, author David Jordan was adopted at birth and became a Christian at twenty-eight. He spent his working career as a machinist, but the passion of his life is sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. David lived in the beautiful Texas Hill country with his wife until his battle with ALS took him to his heavenly home in August of 2024.
“Because of the things happening in my life and the circumstances, I left my wife and went to my dad’s house,” writes David. “While there, I had a dream. In my dream, I was in hell. There was no punishment in my dream. What I did see was an endless supply of total darkness. Then I saw something that gave me hope. My life has never been the same.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David Jordan’s new book is a poignant testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, as well as the power of spiritual transformation. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Waters of Judgement” will challenge readers to reflect, reconsider, and rediscover the hope within.
Readers can purchase “Waters of Judgement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
