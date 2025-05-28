Author Jainet Crawford’s New Book, "My Spoken Words," is a Poignant Collection of the Author’s Reflections and Thoughts Concerning Problems Currently Plaguing Society

Recent release “My Spoken Words” from Covenant Books author Jainet Crawford is a thought-provoking and engaging assortment of reflections and ruminations that invite readers to discover the author’s true feelings about the current issues the world is dealing with, as well as what the future might hold for mankind.