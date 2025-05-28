Author Jainet Crawford’s New Book, "My Spoken Words," is a Poignant Collection of the Author’s Reflections and Thoughts Concerning Problems Currently Plaguing Society
Recent release “My Spoken Words” from Covenant Books author Jainet Crawford is a thought-provoking and engaging assortment of reflections and ruminations that invite readers to discover the author’s true feelings about the current issues the world is dealing with, as well as what the future might hold for mankind.
Chesapeake, VA, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jainet Crawford, an educator and a veteran of the US Navy, has completed her new book, “My Spoken Words”: a powerful expression of the author’s thoughts concerning the many issues that society is facing right now, as well as all that mankind has endured in the past and what is to come in the future.
Author Jainet E. Crawford hails from Tortola, British Virgin Islands, and attended and graduated high school in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. After a brief career in the United States Navy, she attended Norfolk State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Dr. Crawford then attended Loyola University, Chicago, where she earned a Master of Education degree in secondary education curriculum and instruction. Next, the author attended Regent University, where she earned an endorsement in education leadership before finally attending Nova Southeastern University, where she earned a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership.
“‘My Spoken Words’ is a collection of my thoughts and feelings of the past, present, and future issues within our society,” writes Dr. Crawford. “Simply put, these pieces are my feelings put into words. I wrote each piece after watching the news or reading a press piece online or a news piece from within a magazine. These words are my deep thoughts put into words as I see it!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jainet Crawford’s new book will captivate readers as they journey through the author’s soul to discover her truths and opinions about the world around her. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “My Spoken Words” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “My Spoken Words” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
