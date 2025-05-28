Author Brittany A Toomer’s New Book, "Corey Thinks," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Caterpillar Named Corey Who Uses Happy Thoughts to Influence His Reality
Recent release “Corey Thinks” from Covenant Books author Brittany A Toomer is a captivating story of a caterpillar named Corey, whose mind is constantly buzzing with new thoughts. One day, Corey decides to only have happy and positive thoughts, which causes him to have an incredible day at school and discover how one’s thoughts can impact their lives.
Blackwood, NJ, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brittany A Toomer has completed her new book, “Corey Thinks”: a stirring and heartfelt tale that follows a caterpillar who discover the power of positive thinking in impacting his experiences throughout the day.
“Thinking, thinking, thinking,” writes Toomer. “Corey’s mind is always thinking, and he’s starting to wonder about it. Talk about meta. Each moment, Corey is discovering all sorts of magic in his mind—from pirates to princesses, being unsure and celebrations!
“Join us on this wonderful journey through Corey’s mind and his curiosity of where thoughts come from. Can Corey really use his mind to create the day he dreams of? Let’s open up and find out!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brittany A Toomer’s new book is inspired by the author’s own experiences in using flexibility in thinking to influence her life, as well as her desire to inspire others to use the power of their thoughts to create the outcomes they desire. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Toomer’s story to life, “Corey Thinks” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to discover the power of positive thinking in their own lives.
Readers can purchase “Corey Thinks” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
