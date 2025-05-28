Author Brittany A Toomer’s New Book, "Corey Thinks," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Caterpillar Named Corey Who Uses Happy Thoughts to Influence His Reality

Recent release “Corey Thinks” from Covenant Books author Brittany A Toomer is a captivating story of a caterpillar named Corey, whose mind is constantly buzzing with new thoughts. One day, Corey decides to only have happy and positive thoughts, which causes him to have an incredible day at school and discover how one’s thoughts can impact their lives.