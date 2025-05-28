Author Sherice Drake’s New Book, "The Sovereign Serpent," is a Riveting Fantasy Novel That Follows a Young Woman and Her Prince as They Journey to Break a Terrible Curse
Recent release “The Sovereign Serpent” from Covenant Books author Sherice Drake is a compelling novel that centers around Juliette, a young woman who is to be married off to the youngest prince in the kingdom to raise her family’s status. But when a dangerous curse over the royal family threatens her and her prince, they’ll set out on an epic quest to lift the curse and save the kingdom.
Santa Clara, UT, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sherice Drake, a loving wife and mother who holds a bachelor's degree in human communication from Dixie State College in St. George, Utah, has completed her new book, “The Sovereign Serpent”: a compelling tale that follows a young woman who, along with the prince she is betrothed to, sets out to find a legendary creature who can help them lift a curse that threatens the royal family and the entire kingdom.
“Juliette, the youngest daughter in the Hastings family, was destined to marry for advantage,” writes Drake. “Although she was eager to make her family proud, the thought of marrying the youngest prince of the kingdom was overwhelming, to say the least, especially with the curse that seemed to have taken over the royal family. When the curse manifested itself again, Juliette and her betrothed vowed to break the curse for the safety of the kingdom. To do so, they must take a perilous journey to ask the wisest of all creatures for assistance. Along their journey, they come across many fantastical creatures and find their relationship blossoming.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sherice Drake’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on Juliette and Prince Leopold’s journey to end the curse, no matter the dangers they face along the way. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world building, “The Sovereign Serpent” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Sovereign Serpent” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
