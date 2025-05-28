Author Sherice Drake’s New Book, "The Sovereign Serpent," is a Riveting Fantasy Novel That Follows a Young Woman and Her Prince as They Journey to Break a Terrible Curse

Recent release “The Sovereign Serpent” from Covenant Books author Sherice Drake is a compelling novel that centers around Juliette, a young woman who is to be married off to the youngest prince in the kingdom to raise her family’s status. But when a dangerous curse over the royal family threatens her and her prince, they’ll set out on an epic quest to lift the curse and save the kingdom.