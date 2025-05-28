Author Joseph R. Lange’s New Book, "A Total Eclipse of the Son," is a Gripping Novel That Follows Dr. Trevor Knight as He Investigates His Most Thrilling Mystery Yet
Recent release “A Total Eclipse of the Son: A Dr. Trevor Knight Mystery Book 9” from Covenant Books author Joseph R. Lange is a compelling mystery novel that follows Dr. Trevor Knight as he seeks the truth to one of his most confounding mysteries yet, leading him down a dark twisted path that may just lead him to his doom.
Colby, WI, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joseph R. Lange, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who retired as systems director of facilities operations and maintenance for the Marshfield Clinic Health System, has completed his new book, “A Total Eclipse of the Son: A Dr. Trevor Knight Mystery Book 9”: a compelling mystery that follows Dr. Trevor Knight down a dangerous path towards the truth in his latest tale.
“Where does your journey end, Dr. Knight? So many places, so many battles. Yet the demon remains loose,” writes Lange. “Summoned again for a bargain unable to be kept. It is you it seeks. You are the prize. Dripping Springs is behind you, where to go now, yes, where to go. Rest, perhaps, an old flame rekindled. A flight to UCSF gone down in the coldness of night. Life flickers in fragile balance. Close friends, one now gone, keep the other close. Blood of the benefactor rises for vengeance. The crypt of de Vico, perhaps a refuge. The winged ones’ warning, your time is near. Perhaps, as the song says, it’s true. This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joseph R. Lange’s new book will captivate readers with each turn of the page, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “A Total Eclipse of the Son” is sure to delight fans of the Dr. Trevor Knight series, as well as mystery lovers everywhere.
Readers can purchase “A Total Eclipse of the Son: A Dr. Trevor Knight Mystery Book 9” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
