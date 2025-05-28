Author Joseph R. Lange’s New Book, "A Total Eclipse of the Son," is a Gripping Novel That Follows Dr. Trevor Knight as He Investigates His Most Thrilling Mystery Yet

Recent release “A Total Eclipse of the Son: A Dr. Trevor Knight Mystery Book 9” from Covenant Books author Joseph R. Lange is a compelling mystery novel that follows Dr. Trevor Knight as he seeks the truth to one of his most confounding mysteries yet, leading him down a dark twisted path that may just lead him to his doom.