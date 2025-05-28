Donna Topham’s Book, "Behind the Veil," is an Easy Read Depicting the Start of the End Times Seeing It Through a Group of Festival Goers Who Experience Them First Hand
Recent release “Behind the Veil” from Page Publishing author Donna Topham is a tale that starts with a group of friends who are enjoying a weekend camping, completely unaware that the end times are fast approaching.
Springfield, MA, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Donna Topham, a native Pennsylvanian, has completed her new book, “Behind the Veil”: an interesting and surprising tale that centers around a music festival in Pennsylvania that becomes one of the many places around the world experiencing their own version of prophetic events coming to pass.
“In a quaint rural town in North Central Pennsylvania, an annual music festival was just days away,” writes Topham. “The airways were thick with angelic traffic in response to a gathering of another sort in a distant part of Tioga County. Dark spirits from points unknown prepared for the east coast summit in a natural gorge outside of Wellsboro.
“Beyond their borders, all along the eastern states from Pennsylvania to New England, reports were trickling in about stirrings in the spirit realm.
“Several longtime friends found themselves in opposition to each other. Dark spirits assigned to the festival took a particular interest in the young woman by the name of Maddy Moorehouse, who found herself drawn to the table of a vendor who deals in the occult. She wanted to buy a deck of tarot cards but her friend Priscilla Blackburn insisted, ‘you are not bringing them to our camp!’”
Published by Page Publishing, Donna Topham’s unusual tale will engage readers with each turn of the page as Maddy and her friends must learn to navigate in a new reality. Evenly paced and full of surprises which promises to keep readers eager right to the end. The reader will see the spirit realm just as if they were “Behind the Veil”.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Behind the Veil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“In a quaint rural town in North Central Pennsylvania, an annual music festival was just days away,” writes Topham. “The airways were thick with angelic traffic in response to a gathering of another sort in a distant part of Tioga County. Dark spirits from points unknown prepared for the east coast summit in a natural gorge outside of Wellsboro.
“Beyond their borders, all along the eastern states from Pennsylvania to New England, reports were trickling in about stirrings in the spirit realm.
“Several longtime friends found themselves in opposition to each other. Dark spirits assigned to the festival took a particular interest in the young woman by the name of Maddy Moorehouse, who found herself drawn to the table of a vendor who deals in the occult. She wanted to buy a deck of tarot cards but her friend Priscilla Blackburn insisted, ‘you are not bringing them to our camp!’”
Published by Page Publishing, Donna Topham’s unusual tale will engage readers with each turn of the page as Maddy and her friends must learn to navigate in a new reality. Evenly paced and full of surprises which promises to keep readers eager right to the end. The reader will see the spirit realm just as if they were “Behind the Veil”.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Behind the Veil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories