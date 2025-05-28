Author Johnny Franklin Tevis’s New Book, "Samantha's Great Adventures," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Finds Herself in a World Where All Her Dreams Come to Life

Recent release “Samantha's Great Adventures” from Page Publishing author Johnny Franklin Tevis is a captivating tale that centers around Samantha, who finds a doorway to a magical land where everything she can think up suddenly becomes reality. As she journeys through this strange world, Samanta finds a brand-new friend, and together they embark on a thrilling adventure of magic and fun.