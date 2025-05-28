Author Johnny Franklin Tevis’s New Book, "Samantha's Great Adventures," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Finds Herself in a World Where All Her Dreams Come to Life
Recent release “Samantha's Great Adventures” from Page Publishing author Johnny Franklin Tevis is a captivating tale that centers around Samantha, who finds a doorway to a magical land where everything she can think up suddenly becomes reality. As she journeys through this strange world, Samanta finds a brand-new friend, and together they embark on a thrilling adventure of magic and fun.
Warrensburg, MO, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Johnny Franklin Tevis, a small business owner and enjoys spending time with family and friends, has completed his new book, “Samantha's Great Adventures”: a heartfelt story that follows a young girl who discovers a brand-new world where anything she imagines comes to life, making it a perfect place for her to have the grand adventure of a lifetime.
“Samantha is a curious little girl that spends most of her time daydreaming of new places and people and exploring,” writes Tevis. “This all comes to a quick reality when upon exploring one of the many unused rooms of the old mansion she lives in with her parents and caretakers, she sees a bright light coming from a small door behind some old boxes. She moves the boxes and with a brief hesitation, opens the door and steps inside a world like nothing she could have ever imagined! As she thought, immediately those thoughts would become reality in this amazing new world. It took her to places and let her see things that were only before dreams. This was only the beginning of the greatest adventures of her young life. Where would she go? What would she do? Who would she meet? This is all waiting for you in ‘Samantha’s Great Adventures!’”
Published by Page Publishing, Johnny Franklin Tevis’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Samantha’s journey to fulfill her every dream as she shapes the world around her with only the power of her imagination. With colorful artwork to help bring Tevis’s story to life, “Samantha’s Great Adventures” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to explore this magical world and imagine what kind of place they would dream up themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Samantha's Great Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
