Author Cutter Thomas’s New Book, "Arlo the Crocodile," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Crocodile Who, with the Help of His Friends, Manages to Ignore a Group of Bullies

Recent release “Arlo the Crocodile” from Page Publishing author Cutter Thomas is a heartfelt tale that centers around Arlo, a crocodile who loves to wear his goggles while swimming. After a pack of hyenas make fun of his goggles, Arlo becomes self-conscious and stops wearing his goggles. But soon his friends step in to help him feel better and encourage him to do what makes him happy.