Author Cutter Thomas’s New Book, "Arlo the Crocodile," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Crocodile Who, with the Help of His Friends, Manages to Ignore a Group of Bullies
Recent release “Arlo the Crocodile” from Page Publishing author Cutter Thomas is a heartfelt tale that centers around Arlo, a crocodile who loves to wear his goggles while swimming. After a pack of hyenas make fun of his goggles, Arlo becomes self-conscious and stops wearing his goggles. But soon his friends step in to help him feel better and encourage him to do what makes him happy.
Peoria, AZ, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cutter Thomas has completed his new book, “Arlo the Crocodile”: a captivating story of a crocodile who finds himself getting bullied by a group of hyenas for his swimming goggles but learns to be himself and ignore his bullies with the help of his friends.
“‘Arlo the Crocodile’ is a book from Sidekick Readers that teaches kids the importance of friendships and believing in yourself,” shares Thomas. “Arlo loves to wear his goggles while he swims but he gets discouraged by a group of hyenas laughing at him. It takes the encouragement of his friends to boost his confidence again to be himself and do what he enjoys despite others laughing at him or calling him names.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cutter Thomas’s engaging tale offers readers an important life lesson about confidence and ignoring mean comments by others in order to find the confidence they need to enjoy life and be their true selves. With colorful artwork to help bring Thomas’s story to life, “Arlo the Crocodile” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Arlo the Crocodile" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
