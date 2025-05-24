Partner Program AI Rebrands as Airstride
Airstride (formerly Partner Program AI) is the modern partner revenue platform that helps companies find, activate, and grow with high-fit partners. Using AI, automation, and CRM-native workflows, Airstride replaces outdated partner tools to turn ecosystems into scalable revenue engines.
London, United Kingdom, May 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Partner Program AI rebrands and expands its mission to power scalable, ecosystem-driven growth.
Airstride, the company formerly known as Partner Program AI, has officially launched with a new name and an expanded vision: to transform how companies generate revenue through partnerships.
Born out of the need to bring intelligence and structure to fragmented partner workflows, Airstride is now a fully integrated platform that enables companies to source, onboard, and activate partners — while driving measurable revenue through automation and AI.
“Airstride reflects where we’re going, not just where we started,” said Max Edwards, CEO. “What began as a tool to simplify partner operations has evolved into a system that powers the entire partner revenue lifecycle.”
Why the Change?
Outbound sales has reached saturation. Buyer attention is scarce, and the cost to acquire new customers through direct sales channels continues to rise. Meanwhile, ecosystems remain an underutilized yet powerful lever for growth.
Airstride fills the gap. The platform helps companies scale their indirect revenue strategies by embedding AI, automation, and CRM-native intelligence into every phase of the partner journey — from discovery to deal registration to analytics.
What Airstride Delivers
Airstride offers a suite of capabilities designed for revenue teams building modern partner programs:
AI Partner Discovery: Define your Ideal Partner Profile, and Airstride continuously scans public and internal sources to surface aligned companies and initiate contact through AI messaging.
Smart Onboarding & Activation: Pulls in CRM-linked partners and launches role-based onboarding workflows, mutual action plans, and account mapping automatically.
Real-Time Deal Collaboration: Partners register opportunities through structured flows, while automated rules approve or route deals with full CRM sync.
Revenue Visibility: Track every deal, partner, and program with pipeline reporting, performance dashboards, and estimated commission tracking for partners.
Proactive Partner Engagement: Airstride detects inactivity and re-engages partners automatically to keep momentum moving.
What’s Coming
With its rebrand, Airstride is investing in deeper integrations, enhanced analytics, and automated incentive programs. The roadmap includes support for additional CRMs, ecosystem attribution tools, and AI-driven enablement content.
This next chapter marks more than a name change — it represents the creation of a purpose-built platform for companies ready to move beyond PRMs and embrace ecosystem-led revenue.
