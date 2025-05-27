Author Carolyn Brilliant Gero’s New Book, "A Brilliant Decision," is a True Story of One Man’s Choice to Bring His Family to America from Berlin at the Start of WWII
Recent release “A Brilliant Decision” from Page Publishing author Carolyn Brilliant Gero is a powerful and compelling account that chronicles the author’s grandfather, Sender Leib Brilliant, as he must make the decision to move his family from their home in Berlin to an unknown future in America as Hitler’s reign looms like a shadow across all of Europe.
New York, NY, May 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn Brilliant Gero, a loving wife and mother who works for Christie’s Auction House, has completed her new book, “A Brilliant Decision”: a poignant and thought-provoking true account that centers around the author’s grandfather as he makes a life changing decision to move his family from Berlin to America just as the start of World War II breaks out.
Author Carolyn Brilliant Gero currently resides with her husband Leonard in their home on Long Island's North Shore. She attended New York University, where she earned a master’s degree in elementary education/early childhood development and worked as a teacher until she left the profession to become a real estate agent and later founded her own costume jewelry business, Bits and Pieces. Through her work with Bits and Pieces, Gero traveled throughout Europe to visit various suppliers and worldwide sales of her unique and beautiful jewelry, which led her to Christie's Auction House, where she found a vocation that complemented her creative instincts in high-end antique and collectible jewelry and leveraged her business acumen. Currently, the author also devotes her time to charity and philanthropy, which she shares with Leonard, her husband of over fifty years.
“Amid the ashes of World War I, a penniless Sender Leib Brilliant and his wife, Anna, moved their young family from Kalisz, Poland, to a new beginning in Berlin,” shares Gero. “With time and hard work, he achieved great financial success in his adopted city. Life was good—until the looming specter of fascism cast a dark shadow on their future and prompted an agonizing choice: remain in Germany and trust that their status and resources would see them through, or follow Sender Lieb’s brother, Joseph, into an uncertain future in America.
“‘A Brilliant Decision’ is the poignant and inspiring true story of Sender Lieb’s journey after his and Anna’s fateful- and ultimately lifesaving- resolution to migrate with their family from Germany to New York City. Tragically, several close relatives who had remained in Europe were not as fortunate when Hitler’s Third Reich marched across the continent, leaving horror and devastation in its wake. Sender Leib’s courageous choice in 1934 echoes through the lives of his descendants, who owe everything to that one Brilliant Decision.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carolyn Brilliant Gero’s stirring tale will captivate readers as they follow Sender and Anna’s journey to protect their family, leaving behind everything they know for the chance of safety and freedom in America. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “A Brilliant Decision” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, reminding them of the sacrifices that many have made in the face of adversity and hardship to ensure a better life for their descendants.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Brilliant Decision” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
