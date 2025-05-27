Author Carolyn Brilliant Gero’s New Book, "A Brilliant Decision," is a True Story of One Man’s Choice to Bring His Family to America from Berlin at the Start of WWII

Recent release “A Brilliant Decision” from Page Publishing author Carolyn Brilliant Gero is a powerful and compelling account that chronicles the author’s grandfather, Sender Leib Brilliant, as he must make the decision to move his family from their home in Berlin to an unknown future in America as Hitler’s reign looms like a shadow across all of Europe.