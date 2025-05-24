Author Deborrah K. Ogans Releases New Book - Proverbs Daily Devotional - The Goldmine of Spiritual Wisdom
Do you want to learn how to make better decisions in every area of your life? "God Is Always Speaking, We Just Have To Get Better At Listening!" This Daily Devotional will help you apply practical use of the Proverbs, and to seek after wisdom.
Lincoln, CA, May 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DeBorrah K. Ogans is a Christian Pastoral Counselor, ordained Elder/Minister, Author, and co-founder of Alpha 7 Ministries.
She is certified through the Sarasota Academy of Christian Counseling in “Creation Therapy,” and has a Master's Degree in Biblical Clinical Counseling.
DeBorrah has written extensively. She has 7 published books and a plethora of articles on behavioral, emotional, and spiritual subjects that are widely published. She also co-hosts a podcast, "Walking In The Light," where she provides guidance and spiritual insight on Marriage & Relationships, Life & Living, Parenting & Family matters, spiritual matters and more.
Through her counseling, articles, podcast, and books, she encourages individuals, couples, families, youth & children to persevere through life challenges and adversity by working together to develop healthier, loving, safe nurturing living environments that promote well-being.
This daily devotional will help you apply practical use of the Proverbs, and to seek after wisdom. It examines all 31 Proverbs, highlighting proverbial lessons you can learn from the life of King Solomon, who was deemed the wisest man to ever live, by God. It will also help you extract from the Proverbs spiritual nuggets of wisdom, and learn how to make better decisions in every area of your life.
This devotional, provides insight, guidance, and advice on a wide array of life areas. These include the importance of family, the proper way to discipline children, moral and ethical living, the perils of excessive drinking, the importance of trusting God, and the supreme value and excellence of wisdom.
Read or listen to a chapter daily, ideally coinciding with the day of the month, before or after reading a daily Proverb. This consistent engagement will help you internalize the wisdom contained within the Book of Proverbs.
"For wisdom is better than rubies; and all the things that may be desired are not to be compared to it. Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore, get wisdom. And in all your getting, get understanding."
Available on Amazon: E-book, Paperback, Hardcopy, and Audiobook at:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BQBCY2P
Contact
Randall Ogans
(916) 751-6892
https://alpha7ministries.org
Categories