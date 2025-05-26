ZAPS Premium Celebrates One Year of Elite Concierge Services with Leaders, Clients, and Banking Partners Across GCC
ZAPS Premium marks one year of delivering luxury concierge and lifestyle services across KSA, UAE, Bahrain, and India. The celebration brought together ZAPS Group leadership, clients, and key banking partners including SAB and Visa, highlighting over 16,000 premium services fulfilled in year one. This milestone reaffirms ZAPS Premium’s commitment to redefining client experiences with precision, privacy, and prestige.
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ZAPS Premium, the flagship concierge and luxury service division under ZAPS Group, celebrated its first anniversary with a powerful show of leadership, client trust, and premium delivery. Since launch, ZAPS Premium has redefined how elite clients engage with lifestyle and travel services, serving over 16,000 high-touch requests across KSA and Dubai alone.
Backed by a growing network of banking and corporate partners, ZAPS Premium has quickly become a trusted name for airport meet & greet, valet parking, executive travel, and personalized lifestyle experiences across the GCC and India.
The anniversary was marked with a team celebration and a gesture of gratitude —chocolate gift boxes shared with clients and colleagues, honoring a culture of hospitality and appreciation that defines ZAPS Premium.
This milestone reflects not just a year of operations but the beginning of a legacy —founded on partnership, performance, and premium service. As the brand looks ahead, its focus remains on expanding partnerships and delivering excellence across borders.
