ZAPS Premium Celebrates One Year of Elite Concierge Services with Leaders, Clients, and Banking Partners Across GCC

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 26, 2025 --( PR.com )-- ZAPS Premium, the flagship concierge and luxury service division under ZAPS Group, celebrated its first anniversary with a powerful show of leadership, client trust, and premium delivery. Since launch, ZAPS Premium has redefined how elite clients engage with lifestyle and travel services, serving over 16,000 high-touch requests across KSA and Dubai alone.Backed by a growing network of banking and corporate partners, ZAPS Premium has quickly become a trusted name for airport meet & greet, valet parking, executive travel, and personalized lifestyle experiences across the GCC and India.The anniversary was marked with a team celebration and a gesture of gratitude —chocolate gift boxes shared with clients and colleagues, honoring a culture of hospitality and appreciation that defines ZAPS Premium.This milestone reflects not just a year of operations but the beginning of a legacy —founded on partnership, performance, and premium service. As the brand looks ahead, its focus remains on expanding partnerships and delivering excellence across borders.