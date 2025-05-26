ZAPS Premium Celebrates One Year of Elite Concierge Services with Leaders, Clients, and Banking Partners Across GCC

ZAPS Premium marks one year of delivering luxury concierge and lifestyle services across KSA, UAE, Bahrain, and India. The celebration brought together ZAPS Group leadership, clients, and key banking partners including SAB and Visa, highlighting over 16,000 premium services fulfilled in year one. This milestone reaffirms ZAPS Premium’s commitment to redefining client experiences with precision, privacy, and prestige.