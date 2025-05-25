Inter/Arch Jobs Launches “Inter/Arch Next Gen” – A New Networking Series Celebrating Emerging Talent in Architecture and Design
Sheridan, WY, May 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Inter/Arch Jobs is proud to announce the launch of Inter/Arch Next Gen, a dynamic new networking event series designed to spotlight and connect emerging and notable interior designers and architects with influential brands, studios, and thought leaders in the built environment. The inaugural event will take place in July 2025 in Washington, DC, with additional events planned for Philadelphia, New York, and Boston throughout the year.
Inter/Arch Next Gen brings together early- to mid-career professionals and industry leaders for an evening of cocktails, dinner, and dialogue — fostering community, connection, and candid discussion around present-day challenges, career milestones, and the creative inspiration driving today’s most promising design professionals.
“The future of the built environment depends on the voices and visions of its emerging leaders,” said Richard Eib, Managing Director of Inter/Arch Jobs. “Inter/Arch Next Gen is about celebrating that talent—while providing a space to learn, connect, and grow. We’re excited to bring together the next generation of innovators and those who are already making waves in the industry.”
This new initiative is part of Inter/Arch Jobs’ broader commitment to building a stronger, more connected global community for the built environment. Following the launch of its expanded job platform — now featuring over 34,000 live opportunities worldwide — and new offices across Montreal, New York City, Philadelphia, London, Dubai, and Sydney, Inter/Arch Next Gen underscores the company’s focus on career growth, visibility, and meaningful industry collaboration.
The events will also serve as a lead-in to Forward 40, Inter/Arch’s inaugural gala recognizing 40 under 40 high achievers in the built environment, to be held on October 16, 2025, in Philadelphia.
Opportunities for brand partnerships and event sponsorships are available. Interested organizations are encouraged to contact Inter/Arch Jobs for more information.
For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:
Richard Eib
Managing Director
pr@interarchjobs.com
(888) 213-1335
About Inter/Arch Jobs
Inter/Arch Jobs is a global career platform dedicated to connecting professionals across architecture, interior design, and engineering disciplines with leading employers, resources, and community networks in the built environment.
