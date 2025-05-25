Laboo Studio Surpasses 25,000 Sales with New Bauhaus Poster Launch
Modern wall art brand Laboo Studio celebrates a major sales milestone with the release of two new Bauhaus posters, designed for bold and creative interiors.
London, United Kingdom, May 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Independent design studio Laboo Studio has officially surpassed 25,000 sales across the US and Europe, marking a significant milestone for the brand. Known for its bold, design-driven prints, Laboo Studio credits much of its success to two standout collections: its signature Bauhaus posters and its growing range of Japanese wall art.
With a unique approach that blends cultural influence, color theory, and minimal composition, Laboo Studio has become a go-to name for art buyers looking to elevate their interiors. Its Bauhaus collection, featuring modernist geometry and vibrant palettes, continues to resonate with Gen Z decorators and mid-century design fans alike. Meanwhile, its Japanese wall art captures serene landscapes, retro Tokyo visuals, and stylized nature scenes—bridging modern decor with heritage inspiration.
“We’re thrilled to hit 25,000 sales,” said founder Tony Musso. “Our customers want personality in their spaces—something that’s not mass-produced, but thoughtfully designed. The demand for both our Bauhaus and Japanese series proves there’s room for contemporary wall art that tells a story.”
Each print is produced using museum-grade paper and eco-certified inks. Laboo fulfills orders locally in over 30 countries, ensuring fast shipping and a lower carbon footprint.
To celebrate the milestone, Laboo Studio is releasing new designs in both its Bauhaus and Japanese collections, along with global free shipping on orders over £45 ($55).
With a unique approach that blends cultural influence, color theory, and minimal composition, Laboo Studio has become a go-to name for art buyers looking to elevate their interiors. Its Bauhaus collection, featuring modernist geometry and vibrant palettes, continues to resonate with Gen Z decorators and mid-century design fans alike. Meanwhile, its Japanese wall art captures serene landscapes, retro Tokyo visuals, and stylized nature scenes—bridging modern decor with heritage inspiration.
“We’re thrilled to hit 25,000 sales,” said founder Tony Musso. “Our customers want personality in their spaces—something that’s not mass-produced, but thoughtfully designed. The demand for both our Bauhaus and Japanese series proves there’s room for contemporary wall art that tells a story.”
Each print is produced using museum-grade paper and eco-certified inks. Laboo fulfills orders locally in over 30 countries, ensuring fast shipping and a lower carbon footprint.
To celebrate the milestone, Laboo Studio is releasing new designs in both its Bauhaus and Japanese collections, along with global free shipping on orders over £45 ($55).
Contact
Laboo StudioContact
Tony Musso
+442037696880
https://www.laboostudio.com
Tony Musso
+442037696880
https://www.laboostudio.com
Categories