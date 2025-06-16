Ascent Equity Group Acquires Sunrise in Chandler at a $13.5M Discount, Unlocking Significant Value in a Prime Phoenix Submarket

Ascent Equity Group, the physician-led real estate investment firm behind a quarter-billion-dollar portfolio of multifamily and mixed-use assets, proudly announces its acquisition of Sunrise in Chandler, a 276-unit multifamily community located in Chandler, Arizona—one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.