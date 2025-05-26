Luxury Living Redefined in Meridian’s The Keep: A Custom Mid-Century Modern Estate
A custom Thompson Homes build in Meridian’s The Keep offers 5,600+ sq ft on a 0.69-acre lot. Listed by City of Trees Real Estate Team, the home features 5 ensuite bedrooms, gourmet kitchen, man cave, 2 laundry rooms, 4 HVAC zones, and an EV-ready garage. The backyard is prepped for a sauna, hot tub, and pool. Located near parks, golf, and shopping.
Meridian, ID, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- City of Trees Real Estate, a leading real estate team with over $2 billion in sales across the Treasure Valley, announces the listing of a custom-built home in Meridian’s gated community, The Keep, brings together mid-century modern architecture and contemporary amenities in a residential setting known for exclusivity and privacy.
Constructed by Thompson Homes in 2021, the property spans more than 5,600 square feet and sits on a 0.69-acre lot. The layout includes five bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom, and was designed with both aesthetic appeal and daily functionality in mind.
The home includes four separate HVAC zones, integrated speaker systems, and two laundry rooms outfitted with three washer/dryer hookups. In the kitchen, residents will find high-end appliances, a Butler’s pantry, and a whole-house water filtration system. A ground-floor bonus room — used as a man cave or pub — leads directly to the backyard.
The outdoor space is landscaped and prewired for a sauna and hot tub, with a natural gas line installed to accommodate a future pool. Flooring in the garage and bonus room is finished with a polished matte coating, and the garage itself includes outlets compatible with electric vehicle charging.
Located near Discovery Park, the South YMCA, and several golf courses, the property is also in close proximity to shopping and other amenities. The combination of architectural style, modern systems, and location has made the home stand out in one of Meridian’s more sought-after neighborhoods.
