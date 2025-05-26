Luxury Living Redefined in Meridian’s The Keep: A Custom Mid-Century Modern Estate

A custom Thompson Homes build in Meridian’s The Keep offers 5,600+ sq ft on a 0.69-acre lot. Listed by City of Trees Real Estate Team, the home features 5 ensuite bedrooms, gourmet kitchen, man cave, 2 laundry rooms, 4 HVAC zones, and an EV-ready garage. The backyard is prepped for a sauna, hot tub, and pool. Located near parks, golf, and shopping.