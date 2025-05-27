Seize Marketing Agency Launches Targeted Digital Marketing Solutions for Businesses
Surrey, Canada, May 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Seize Marketing Agency, a full-service digital marketing firm based in Canada, is proud to announce the launch of new, highly targeted marketing solutions specifically designed to help businesses dominate their local markets online. With a strong focus on measurable results, the agency delivers custom strategies that blend creative innovation with data-driven execution.
Led by industry expert Sarah Soliman, Seize Marketing Agency offers a full spectrum of digital services including SEO, website design, branding, social media marketing, Google Ads, and email marketing. The agency has already made waves by delivering outstanding ROI for service-based businesses, startups, and healthcare professionals, especially in the dental industry across Canada.
“At Seize, our mission is to empower businesses to grow sustainably through strategic online visibility,” said Sarah Soliman, Executive Assistant & Marketing Strategy Expert. “We don’t just run campaigns—we build systems that attract, nurture, and convert leads consistently.”
Highlights of Seize Marketing Agency’s Offerings:
Customized Website Design & Development – Conversion-focused websites built for speed, mobile-responsiveness, and SEO performance.
Advanced SEO Services – Local and national SEO strategies designed to rank websites on Google’s first page.
Social Media Growth – Results-driven social campaigns with original content and daily engagement.
High-Impact PPC Campaigns – Google Ads and Meta Ads optimized for ROI and lead generation.
Marketing Funnels & Automation – Custom-built sales funnels, CRM integration, and automated lead nurture sequences through GoHighLevel (GHL).
Expansion into New Verticals
Seize Marketing Agency is now extending its services to new industries including legal services, real estate, coaching programs, and ecommerce brands. The agency has also launched free downloadable resources and strategy sessions for business owners looking to scale their marketing efforts.
About Seize Marketing Agency
Seize Marketing Agency is a Canada-based digital marketing company serving clients across North Am. Known for its strategic approach and personalized service, Seize partners with growth-minded businesses to transform their digital presence and accelerate revenue growth.
For more information, visit: https://seizemarketingagency.com/.
Media Contact:
Sarah Soliman
Executive Assistant & Marketing Strategy Expert
team@seizeyourlifetoday.com
Categories