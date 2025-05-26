PRHOMZ Launches in San Francisco as a Curated Online Destination for Modern Home Decor and Furnishings
Brentwood, CA, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PRHOMZ.com, a newly launched e-commerce platform, is transforming the way consumers discover and shop for home decor and furniture. Headquartered in San Francisco, PRHOMZ offers a curated selection of modern, multifunctional, and sustainably crafted products for today’s design-conscious lifestyle.
Founded in 2024 by entrepreneur Priti Kumar, PRHOMZ aims to help customers create beautiful, functional spaces through a digital experience rooted in simplicity, quality, and thoughtful design. With collections ranging from furniture and storage to textiles and decor, PRHOMZ brings together emerging brands and timeless pieces in one intuitive online destination.
“Our vision with PRHOMZ is to make home styling more effortless and inspired,” said Kumar. “We focus on products that are not only beautiful but also intentional, practical, and ethically sourced.”
PRHOMZ collaborates with a growing network of trusted suppliers, offering exclusive access to handpicked items that elevate everyday living. Designed to meet the needs of modern households, PRHOMZ emphasizes clean aesthetics, smart functionality, and sustainable values.
Platform highlights include:
Carefully curated collections by room, style, and purpose
Wholesale supplier partnerships with transparent sourcing
Streamlined online shopping with secure checkout and fast support
Future tools including AI-powered room planners and budget estimators
As the demand for elevated home environments continues to grow, PRHOMZ is poised to become a preferred online destination for consumers seeking both convenience and design credibility.
To explore the latest offerings, visit www.prhomz.com.
Contact
PRHOMZ LLCContact
Priti Kumar
925-220-6321
https://prhomz.com
Priti Kumar
925-220-6321
https://prhomz.com
