Krify Launches AI Vision Systems to Prevent RTG Crane Accidents and Improve Container Terminal Safety

In the fast-paced world of container terminals, ensuring safety and operational accuracy is more important than ever. As massive Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes maneuver through tight spaces, even minor oversights can lead to catastrophic accidents and costly delays. To tackle these challenges, ports are turning to cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Vision. These intelligent systems offer real-time monitoring, object detection, and predictive insights.