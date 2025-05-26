Krify Launches AI Vision Systems to Prevent RTG Crane Accidents and Improve Container Terminal Safety
In the fast-paced world of container terminals, ensuring safety and operational accuracy is more important than ever. As massive Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes maneuver through tight spaces, even minor oversights can lead to catastrophic accidents and costly delays. To tackle these challenges, ports are turning to cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Vision. These intelligent systems offer real-time monitoring, object detection, and predictive insights.
AI That Sees, Thinks, and Acts:
AI-powered vision systems can continuously monitor RTG crane operations and the surrounding environment. These systems use high-definition cameras, real-time video analysis, and object detection algorithms to identify anomalies, such as human presence, line deviation, or foreign objects in the crane's path.
Line Deviation Monitoring
RTG cranes typically operate along designated virtual or physical paths. A slight drift from this path due to surface irregularities or driver error can put workers and assets at risk. AI-based line deviation monitoring helps detect such misalignment in real-time, issuing alerts to operators and control centers to initiate corrective actions before an incident occurs.
Human and Object Detection:
One of the most impactful capabilities of AI vision is detecting humans or objects in the crane's path. Whether it’s a ground worker inadvertently stepping into the danger zone or an obstacle left on the tracks, the system flags the presence instantly. This triggers audio-visual alarms, emergency braking, or operator intervention—reducing the likelihood of fatal accidents.
Deployable, Scalable, and Adaptable:
Modern AI vision systems are hardware-agnostic and can be deployed using existing CCTV infrastructure or edge AI cameras. They integrate with port control systems, crane telemetry, and incident logging tools, making them suitable for brownfield and greenfield implementations.
A Safety Game Changer for Smart Ports:
With the global shipping industry embracing digitization and safety automation, ports that deploy AI vision gain not just risk reduction, but also compliance benefits and insurance advantages. The data collected over time also enables trend analysis, worker safety scoring, and predictive maintenance planning.
A number of AI development firms have already engineered such systems, including those built in India and deployed internationally. One such technology company has recently developed a prototype capable of real-time monitoring and alerting — ready for pilot demonstrations.
About the Developer:
Krify Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global IT solutions provider specializing in AI, mobile, and web platforms. With over 20 years of experience and a portfolio of 15,000+ projects, Krify is now investing in industrial AI solutions that include computer vision for logistics, port automation, and heavy machinery safety. Their RTG Crane Vision Safety System is available for demo and pilot deployment for container terminals and logistics hubs worldwide.
Contact
Krishna Reddy
+91 73822 11111
https://krify.co
